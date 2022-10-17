Watch: Alizeh Shah looks flawless in latest bridal shoot

Alizeh Shah is one of the best actresses and models in Pakistan.

Alizeh Shah is one of the best actresses and models in Pakistan. She is also one of the most successful. She started out as a new actress on TV, but in just a few years, she has become Pakistan’s best-known actress. And there’s no doubt that this girl has a wide range of acting skills that make it easy for her to play both good and bad roles.

Alizeh Shah recently appeared in a bridal shoot in an embellished outfit with full embroidered sleeves and traditional jewelry. It was ethereal and blingy. She had a royal appearance. Due to her stunning appearance, fans showered her with love and sweet compliments. She posted a video of herself from her bridal shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

