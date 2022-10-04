Watch: Anoushey Ashraf’s latest beach video goes viral

The 39-year-old actress won hearts when she posted an adorable video.

Anoushey Ashraf is a Pakistani VJ and actress. She was born on 14th April 1983. Ashraf took the start of her career as a model and VJ in 2012 she earned huge acclaim as one of the best VJs for Indus Music.

The 39-year-old actress won hearts when she posted an adorable video. She wrote, “Sharing some benefits of Mother Nature for some #mondaymotivation LEARN. Enjoy. Do NOT be scared of the sea, befriend itThe Ocean is everything I want to be. Beautiful Mysterious Wild and Free.”

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her video went viral.

She is a talented actress who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career. She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Chanar Ghati, Saanp Seerhi, Sehra Main Safar and many more.

