WATCH: Ayesha Omar shares her intense workout video, goes viral

Ayesha Omar uploaded a video of her workout at the gym.

She flawlessly timed her movements to the music and undoubtedly motivated others.

Omar announced the release of a song honoring Balochistan’s and Pakistan’s unsung heroes from her next film Dhai Chaal.

Ayesha Omar is a gifted actress and singer, but she is also well-known for her exquisite style and physical fitness. Ayesha has always maintained her extreme fitness through a healthy diet and regular exercise. Ayesha has performed in songs like Tooti Frutti and physically demanding movies like Rehbra. She always makes her roles look effortless and fantastic.

Ayesha Omar just uploaded a video of her workout, in which she once more makes it seem quite easy. She had her hair pulled back into a bun and was dressed to the nines for the gym. Ayesha worked out with her trainer, flawlessly timed her movements to the music, and undoubtedly motivated others to start exercising.

The Bulbulay actress captioned her post, “Look at you, look at you, Look what you made me do…. Squatting to @realblackcoffee. That’s what we always wanna do, the ultimate joy, the ultimate mindset, the ultimate workout…”

Here is a video of Ayesha having a good time while exercising:

People, however, did not like Ayesha Omar’s workout outfit and made fun of her in the uploaded video.

Earlier, Omar announced the release of a song honoring Balochistan’s and Pakistan’s unsung heroes. The song is from her next film Dhai Chaal, which she co-wrote with Shamoon Abbasi.

