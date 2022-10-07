Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
WATCH: Ayesha Omar shares her intense workout video, goes viral

WATCH: Ayesha Omar shares her intense workout video, goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
WATCH: Ayesha Omar shares her intense workout video, goes viral

WATCH: Ayesha Omar shares her latest workout video

Advertisement
  • Ayesha Omar uploaded a video of her workout at the gym.
  • She flawlessly timed her movements to the music and undoubtedly motivated others.
  • Omar announced the release of a song honoring Balochistan’s and Pakistan’s unsung heroes from her next film Dhai Chaal.
Advertisement

Ayesha Omar is a gifted actress and singer, but she is also well-known for her exquisite style and physical fitness. Ayesha has always maintained her extreme fitness through a healthy diet and regular exercise. Ayesha has performed in songs like Tooti Frutti and physically demanding movies like Rehbra. She always makes her roles look effortless and fantastic.

Also Read

Shoaib Malik reveals how Sania Mirza reacted to ‘bold’ photos with Ayesha Omar
Shoaib Malik reveals how Sania Mirza reacted to ‘bold’ photos with Ayesha Omar

Famous Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik claims that stunning actress and model Ayesha...

Ayesha Omar just uploaded a video of her workout, in which she once more makes it seem quite easy. She had her hair pulled back into a bun and was dressed to the nines for the gym. Ayesha worked out with her trainer, flawlessly timed her movements to the music, and undoubtedly motivated others to start exercising.

The Bulbulay actress captioned her post, “Look at you, look at you, Look what you made me do…. Squatting to @realblackcoffee. That’s what we always wanna do, the ultimate joy, the ultimate mindset, the ultimate workout…”

Here is a video of Ayesha having a good time while exercising:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

People, however, did not like Ayesha Omar’s workout outfit and made fun of her in the uploaded video.

Earlier, Omar announced the release of a song honoring Balochistan’s and Pakistan’s unsung heroes. The song is from her next film Dhai Chaal, which she co-wrote with Shamoon Abbasi.

Advertisement

Also Read

Throwback: Ayesha Omar’s Sizzling Photoshoot Goes Viral
Throwback: Ayesha Omar’s Sizzling Photoshoot Goes Viral

One of Pakistan's most fashionable actors and actresses, Ayesha Omar, is now...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sarah Khan flaunts her elegant looks in beautiful attire
Sarah Khan flaunts her elegant looks in beautiful attire
Fatima Effendi looks pretty in new alluring photos
Fatima Effendi looks pretty in new alluring photos
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in latest photoshoot
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in latest photoshoot
Mahi Baloch leaves fans spellbound with new photos
Mahi Baloch leaves fans spellbound with new photos
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest pictures
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest pictures
Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly celebrate first wedding anniversary, see photos
Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly celebrate first wedding anniversary, see photos
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story