Edition: English
Edition: English

Watch: Ayesha Omar wins hearts with latest BTS video

Articles
Ayesha Omar is regarded as one of the most fashionable and attractive actors in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. Ayesha has appeared in a number of Pakistani dramas and movies.

The audience is now adorning her performances, and Ayesha is receiving a lot of love from her fans and fellow artists for her hard work. She is one of those actresses who has always received positive feedback from the audience.

Taking to Instagram, the Bulbulay actress shared a beautiful video and She wrote, “Ayeeeeeeeshaas are every woman. Oh yessss we are.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Ayesha Omar has long been a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. Millions appreciate her for her acting abilities, beauty, and fashion sense.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Kollege Jeans, Kuch Lamhe Zindagi Kay, Meri Zaat Zara e Beneshan, Dil Ko Manana Aya Nahi, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Bulbullay, Meri Gudiya, Mera Dard Bezuban, and many more.

