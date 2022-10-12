Watch: Filmstar Meera’s latest video goes viral

Meera gave a glimpse into her USA trip.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Bichday Toh Ahsaas Hua, Naagin, and many more.

She is a Pakistani film actress and model.

Advertisement

Meera is a Pakistani film actress and television presenter. She has appeared in Urdu, Punjabi, and Hindi movies.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Bichday Toh Ahsaas Hua, Socha Na Tha Pyaar Karenge, Naagin, Mai Sitara, and many more.

This time, she showed a glimpse of her trip to the U.S., where the weather is getting very cold.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Meera (@meerajeeofficial)

Advertisement

Meera Jee and Amna Ilyas are getting ready for a project that hasn’t been named or made public yet.

Also Read Meera and Amna Ilyas are set to share the screen in upcoming project Meera Jee and Amna Ilyas are preparing for an untitled or unannounced...