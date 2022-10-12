Advertisement
Watch: Filmstar Meera's latest video goes viral

Watch: Filmstar Meera's latest video goes viral

  • Meera gave a glimpse into her USA trip.
  • She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Bichday Toh Ahsaas Hua, Naagin, and many more.
  • She is a Pakistani film actress and model.
Meera is a Pakistani film actress and television presenter. She has appeared in Urdu, Punjabi, and Hindi movies.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Bichday Toh Ahsaas Hua, Socha Na Tha Pyaar Karenge, Naagin, Mai Sitara, and many more.

This time, she showed a glimpse of her trip to the U.S., where the weather is getting very cold.

 

Meera Jee and Amna Ilyas are getting ready for a project that hasn’t been named or made public yet.

