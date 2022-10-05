Watch: Hammad Farooqui leaves fans grooving with latest dance moves

Hammad Farooqui and wife Sanodia welcome baby boy
Hammad Farooqui is a Pakistani actor and model. Hammad shared a cute...
Hammad Farooqui is a Pakistani actor and model. He is known for his roles in dramas Darr Khuda Say, Gumrah, Ustani Jee, Main Agar Chup Hoon, Yeh Raha Dil, and many more.
Hammad has been stealing hearts in Pakistan with his amazing dance moves, and this time is no different as he grooves to Nach Punjaban.
The actor from Parchayee posted the grooving video on Instagram and shared it with his fans.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.