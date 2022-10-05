Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Watch: Hammad Farooqui leaves fans grooving with latest dance moves
Watch: Hammad Farooqui leaves fans grooving with latest dance moves

Watch: Hammad Farooqui leaves fans grooving with latest dance moves

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Hammad Farooqui leaves fans grooving with latest dance moves

Watch: Hammad Farooqui leaves fans grooving with latest dance moves

Advertisement
  • Hammad Farooqui is a Pakistani actor and model.
  • The Gumrah actor took to social media and shared the grooving video.
  • The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media.
Advertisement

Hammad Farooqui is a Pakistani actor and model. He is known for his roles in dramas Darr Khuda Say, Gumrah, Ustani Jee, Main Agar Chup Hoon, Yeh Raha Dil, and many more.

Hammad has been stealing hearts in Pakistan with his amazing dance moves, and this time is no different as he grooves to Nach Punjaban.

The actor from Parchayee posted the grooving video on Instagram and shared it with his fans.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hammad Farooqui (@hammad_farooqui01)

Advertisement

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users.

Also Read

Hammad Farooqui and wife Sanodia welcome baby boy
Hammad Farooqui and wife Sanodia welcome baby boy

Hammad Farooqui is a Pakistani actor and model. Hammad shared a cute...

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Alishbah Anjum sets internet on fire with latest video
Alishbah Anjum sets internet on fire with latest video
Hania Aamir looks alluring in new bridal photoshoot
Hania Aamir looks alluring in new bridal photoshoot
Ayesha Omar shares alluring pictures from Beirut
Ayesha Omar shares alluring pictures from Beirut
Amna Ilyas looks pretty in new alluring photos
Amna Ilyas looks pretty in new alluring photos
Zhalay Sarhadi shares her captivating pictures her fans
Zhalay Sarhadi shares her captivating pictures her fans
Sarah Khan flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Sarah Khan flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story