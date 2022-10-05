Watch: Hammad Farooqui leaves fans grooving with latest dance moves

Hammad Farooqui is a Pakistani actor and model.

The Gumrah actor took to social media and shared the grooving video.

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media.

Hammad Farooqui is a Pakistani actor and model. He is known for his roles in dramas Darr Khuda Say, Gumrah, Ustani Jee, Main Agar Chup Hoon, Yeh Raha Dil, and many more.

Hammad has been stealing hearts in Pakistan with his amazing dance moves, and this time is no different as he grooves to Nach Punjaban.

The actor from Parchayee posted the grooving video on Instagram and shared it with his fans.

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users.

