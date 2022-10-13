WATCH: Hina Ashfaq shares a funky video in gym wear

Hina Ashfaque enjoys rainy weather in comfy outfit
Hina Ashfaque is a Pakistani model and actress. The Munkir actress treated...
Hina Ashfaq is a stunning Pakistani actress and model. Her modeling career began with the Miss Veet Pakistan modeling competition. She then made her debut in the television industry in 2017 with the drama Munkir. She has also participated in the well-known play Alif. She appeared in the hit drama Masters.
Hina has been sharing a lot of her daring Instagram clips and photos lately. Fans adore the stunning actress’ Instagram videos. Hina Ashfaq shared her reel today, in which she can be seen posing for photos while sporting gym gear. She has been exercising and showing off her figure.
Have a look at her video:
