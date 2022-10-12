Watch: Hira Khan and Hania Aamir win hearts with latest video

Hira Khan and Hania have won the hearts of many with their latest video.

Hania regularly updates her Instagram account to connect with her fans and followers.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Phir Wohi Mohabbat and many more.

Hania Aamir is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who has appeared in a variety of films. Her flawless beauty and outstanding performance have captivated the hearts of millions of people. The actress has a large fan base and is adored by millions of people.

In the latest BTS video, Hala and Rumi aka Hania and Hira Khan talked about how much they love each other and set a good example of a BFF bond.

Hira Khan’s name tops the list of those young actresses who have just come and made millions of fans in a short time period.

