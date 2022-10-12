Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Hira Khan and Hania Aamir win hearts with latest video

Watch: Hira Khan and Hania Aamir win hearts with latest video

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Hira Khan and Hania Aamir win hearts with latest video

Watch: Hira Khan and Hania Aamir win hearts with latest video

Advertisement
  • Hira Khan and Hania have won the hearts of many with their latest video.
  • Hania regularly updates her Instagram account to connect with her fans and followers.
  • She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Phir Wohi Mohabbat and many more.
Advertisement

Hania Aamir is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who has appeared in a variety of films. Her flawless beauty and outstanding performance have captivated the hearts of millions of people. The actress has a large fan base and is adored by millions of people.

Hania regularly updates her Instagram account to connect with her fans and followers. She is one of those actresses who has always elicited a favorable and optimistic response from the audience.

In the latest BTS video, Hala and Rumi aka Hania and Hira Khan talked about how much they love each other and set a good example of a BFF bond.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Advertisement

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Mujhay Jeenay Do, Visual, Anna, and many more.

Hira Khan’s name tops the list of those young actresses who have just come and made millions of fans in a short time period.

Also Read

Throwback: Hania Aamir dance video that goes viral – Watch Video
Throwback: Hania Aamir dance video that goes viral – Watch Video

Actress Hania Aamir is from Pakistan. In the movie Janaan, Hania Aamir...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie advance booking date in India
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie advance booking date in India
Jackie Shroff says he didn't distinguish between leading and supporting roles
Jackie Shroff says he didn't distinguish between leading and supporting roles
Onir finally claims that he doesn't like Besharam Rang
Onir finally claims that he doesn't like Besharam Rang
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding preparations start at home
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding preparations start at home
King Charles is preparing to use his axe in response to Harry's accusations
King Charles is preparing to use his axe in response to Harry's accusations
Shaan Shahid's Daughter Bahishtt's wedding dance
Shaan Shahid's Daughter Bahishtt's wedding dance
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story