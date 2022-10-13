Watch: Imran Ashraf wins hearts with new viral video

Imran Ashraf wins hearts with his new viral video.

Imran has 5.8 million followers on his Instagram account.

Imran Ashraf is a talented and amazing Pakistani actor who continues to amaze everyone with his phenomenal acting in each serial.

Imran can be spotted acting like a street king in the above video, where he plays cricket with kids and shows off his daredevil and fun-loving nature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

He is known for his leading role in several television serials Wafa Kaisi Kahan Ka Ishq, Baandi, Shehr-e-Ajnabi, Ishq Nachaya, Bad Guman, Khuda Mera Bhi Hai, Mein Maa Nahin Banna Chahti, Dil Mom Ka Diya and many more.

