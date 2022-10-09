Advertisement
Watch: Jaya Bachchan goes out for movie with Navya Naveli Nanda

Watch: Jaya Bachchan goes out for movie with Navya Naveli Nanda

Articles
Watch: Jaya Bachchan goes out for movie with Navya Naveli Nanda

Watch: Jaya Bachchan goes out for movie with Navya Naveli Nanda

  • Jaya Bachchan recently stepped out for a movie.
  • Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account shared a video.
  • Navya Naveli Nanda pointed in front of her, seemingly at their car.
Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter, and recently went to the movies. As the couple left a Mumbai theatre, a paparazzo account posted a video to Instagram. As she spoke to someone, Jaya left the PVR.

Navya Naveli Nanda pointed in front of her, presumably at their car, as she looked around at the door. While the paparazzi asked them to wait so they could take pictures, Jaya ran to her car. Navya didn’t pose either. Instead, she went with Jaya to the car. Navya wore a neon green T-shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers for their trip. Jaya chose a cream and blue outfit with blue heels to go with it. She also had a bag with her and a mask on.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by @varindertchawla

Also Read

Jaya Bachchan school fans trying for selfie with Abhishek in temple
Jaya Bachchan school fans trying for selfie with Abhishek in temple

Abhishek Bachchan's fans recently provoked Jaya Bachchan by attempting to take photographs...

