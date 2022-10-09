Watch: Jaya Bachchan goes out for movie with Navya Naveli Nanda

Jaya Bachchan school fans trying for selfie with Abhishek in temple
Abhishek Bachchan's fans recently provoked Jaya Bachchan by attempting to take photographs...
Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter, and recently went to the movies. As the couple left a Mumbai theatre, a paparazzo account posted a video to Instagram. As she spoke to someone, Jaya left the PVR.
Navya Naveli Nanda pointed in front of her, presumably at their car, as she looked around at the door. While the paparazzi asked them to wait so they could take pictures, Jaya ran to her car. Navya didn’t pose either. Instead, she went with Jaya to the car. Navya wore a neon green T-shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers for their trip. Jaya chose a cream and blue outfit with blue heels to go with it. She also had a bag with her and a mask on.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.