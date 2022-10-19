Advertisement
Watch: Jyotika new workout video goes viral

Watch: Jyotika new workout video goes viral

Articles
Watch: Jyotika new workout video goes viral

Watch: Jyotika new workout video goes viral

  • Jyotika is an Indian actress, model, and film producer.
  • She wrote in the caption of the video: “Gifting myself this birthday with strength n health.
  • The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media
Jyotika is an Indian actress, model, and film producer who predominantly appears in Tamil films. She has also acted in some Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi films.

She is very active on her Instagram accounts she most often shares photos and videos of her daily routine with her fans and followers. Her recent workout session is making headlines.

She wrote, “Gifting myself this birthday with strength n health. Functional training with the extremely gifted Mahesh Ghanekar. @maheshfitnessclub I will not let age change me, I will change the way I age.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her video went viral.

Suriya sends 'Best wishes' to wifey Jyothika for her new project Kaathal
Suriya sends ‘Best wishes’ to wifey Jyothika for her new project Kaathal

Jyothika, a well-known actress, is in an exciting time of her career...

