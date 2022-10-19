Watch: Jyotika new workout video goes viral

Suriya sends ‘Best wishes’ to wifey Jyothika for her new project Kaathal
Jyothika, a well-known actress, is in an exciting time of her career...
Jyotika is an Indian actress, model, and film producer who predominantly appears in Tamil films. She has also acted in some Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi films.
She is very active on her Instagram accounts she most often shares photos and videos of her daily routine with her fans and followers. Her recent workout session is making headlines.
She wrote, “Gifting myself this birthday with strength n health. Functional training with the extremely gifted Mahesh Ghanekar. @maheshfitnessclub I will not let age change me, I will change the way I age.”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her video went viral.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.