Watch: Kajol is proud of her son Yug serves the bhog at Durga puja

Watch: Kajol is proud of her son Yug serves the bhog at Durga puja

  • Kajol celebrated Durga Puja with her family.
  • She took to her Instagram handle and dropped an appreciation post for her son Yug.
  • The mother-son duo served bhog to people at the Durga puja pandal.
Kajol celebrated Durga Puja in the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal with her family and friends. On Ashtami Eve, she posted on her Instagram account to thank her son Yug for carrying on their traditions and feeding people. In a video she posted, Kajol can be seen helping Yug.

In the video, Kajol can be seen twinning with Yug while wearing a pink kurta and a traditional hot pink saree. At the Durga puja pandal, a mother and son team provided food to the attendees. Yug offered meals to others as Kajol had a sizable bowl of food in her hands. The actor gave the video’s background the iconic sound of dhaak, or traditional Bengali drums.

Sharing the video, She wrote in the caption, “So proud of my son serving at the pujo mistakes and all.. the tradition continues…#durgapuja #proudmom #blessingsrecieved.”

 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

