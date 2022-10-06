Watch: Katrina Kaif’s latest dance video goes viral

Katrina Kaif’s latest dance video goes viral on social media.

A video of the Dhoom 3 actor dancing to the viral ‘Arabic Kuthu’ song is gaining traction.

The 39-year-old actress has mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time.

Katrina Kaif is a British actress who works in Hindi-language films. One of the highest-paid actresses in India, she has received accolades, including four Screen Awards.

Katrina Kaif has certainly figured out how to always look beautiful. The 39-year-old actress’s modesty is making her fans happy and winning hearts online.

A video of the Dhoom 3 actor dancing with school kids to the popular song “Arabic Kuthu” is getting a lot of attention on social media.

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users.

Bang Bang star wrote, “Celebrating Founders Day ???? On Saturday, we at Mountain View School held a celebration of life for our founder who passed away last year. The Performances by teachers and children, along with some special guests made this such a special time.”

