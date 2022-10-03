Watch: Mahira Khan’s latest video with makeup artist goes viral

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Neeyat, Humsafar, and many more.

Lollywood star Mahira Khan is a true diva in every essence, be it her eloquent speaking, her intricately embroidered white kurtas, her graceful sarees, or her gorgeous iconic all-black dress from Humsafar, she’s been a fashion icon since day one.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Neeyat, Humsafar, Sadqai Tumharai, Hum Kahan ke Sachay Thay, and many more.

The Main Manto diva was most recently seen in the charming TikTok video of makeup artist Adnan Ansari, one of her colleagues, and the Bin Roye diva.

On the work front, Khan is gearing up for her upcoming film The Legend of Maula Jatt. On October 13, the film directed by Bilal Lashari is scheduled for release.

