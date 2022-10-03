Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Mahira Khan’s latest video with makeup artist goes viral

Watch: Mahira Khan’s latest video with makeup artist goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Mahira Khan’s latest video with makeup artist goes viral

Watch: Mahira Khan’s latest video with makeup artist goes viral

Advertisement
  • She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Neeyat, Humsafar, and many more.
  • On the work front, Khan is gearing up for her upcoming film The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Lollywood star Mahira Khan is a true diva in every essence, be it her eloquent speaking, her intricately embroidered white kurtas, her graceful sarees, or her gorgeous iconic all-black dress from Humsafar, she’s been a fashion icon since day one.

Advertisement

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Neeyat, Humsafar, Sadqai Tumharai, Hum Kahan ke Sachay Thay, and many more.

The Main Manto diva was most recently seen in the charming TikTok video of makeup artist Adnan Ansari, one of her colleagues, and the Bin Roye diva.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Page 3 Magazine (@page3magazine)

Advertisement

On the work front, Khan is gearing up for her upcoming film The Legend of Maula Jatt. On October 13, the film directed by Bilal Lashari is scheduled for release.

Also Read

Mahira Khan responds to tweet of her attending awards after Pakistan floods
Mahira Khan responds to tweet of her attending awards after Pakistan floods

Mahira Khan criticized for attending an awards ceremony in Toronto. A fan...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sarah Khan flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Sarah Khan flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Saba Qamar flaunts elegance in new saree photos
Saba Qamar flaunts elegance in new saree photos
Nazish Jahangir treats fans with latest photoshoot
Nazish Jahangir treats fans with latest photoshoot
Lata Mangeshkar includes on Rolling Stone's 200 best singers all time
Lata Mangeshkar includes on Rolling Stone's 200 best singers all time
Urwa Hocane looks gorgeous as the sun kisses her skin
Urwa Hocane looks gorgeous as the sun kisses her skin
Mawra Hussain delights fans with stunning photos
Mawra Hussain delights fans with stunning photos
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story