Watch: Maira Khan leaves fans amused with new video

Maira Khan leaves fans amused with the new video.

Maira Khan is a Pakistani television and film star who has been a part of the showbiz industry for the last few decades. She began her acting journey in early 2000.

Maira and Iman Zaidi’s latest Instagram reel has gone viral on social media sites. In the video, both stars rap to “Main Nahi Tu Kaun,” a recent hit by Indian rapper Srushti Tawde.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAIRA KHAN (@mairakhanofficial)

Maira has always been the one to leave her fans impressed, not only with her fantastic work but also with her gorgeous looks. She is winning the hearts of millions of people through her superb performance. She is known for her leading role in several television serials Jaise Jantai Nahi, Tum Kahan Hum Kahan, Ishq Samandar, Nindya Kyun Jalti Jaeye, Mohabbat Zindabad, and many more.