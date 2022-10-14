WATCH: Malaika Arora’s Anjaneyasana yoga goes viral

Anjaneyasana is a yoga pose that was demonstrated by Malaika Arora.

Malaika shared a photo of herself performing the asana.

This posture, which is used after recovery, aids in stretching the muscles.

Through Daphne Clarance Yoga enthusiast Malaika Arora posted a picture of herself doing the Anjaneyasana. The actress, who owns a network of yoga studios throughout the city, went into detail about the value of practicing the mind-focused pose Anjaneyasana.

Malaika shared a photo of herself performing the asana with the use of props and explained how the crescent moon pose, also known as Anjaneyasana, improves mental toughness.

Her post’s caption stated, “Hello divas. Today I’ve got the perfect pose for you to become aware, build mental toughness and unlock your Anahata Chakra. Practising Anjaneyasana with a prop helps you go deeper into the pose and immerse yourself in the practice of yoga.”

Malaika appeared in the photo sporting a black sports bra and teal-coloured yoga trousers. The 48-year-old actress-model, who hardly ever skips a training day, frequently gives online advice on the value of practising yoga.

She had previously uploaded a video of her yoga practice.

