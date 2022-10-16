Watch: Maya Ali new video goes viral

Maya Ali clears the air about her dating rumours
Maya Ali's alleged relationship with 'Twisted' co-star Bilal Ashraf has been under...
Maya Ali is a Pakistani actress. She made her debut with a brief role in the telenovela Durr-e-Shehwar and later received praise for portraying the titular characters in Aik Nayee Cinderella and many more.
The actress from Ladoon Mein Pali recently posted a funny video with a group of her friends. She lip-synced to the funny, pun-filled verses, which were liked by hundreds of thousands of people on the internet.
The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her video went viral.
Maya started her journey in showbiz as a VJ and now she is all set to step into the production field. The stunning actress has worked on a variety of projects and has starred in a number of films as a leading lady. She has 7 million followers on her Instagram account.
