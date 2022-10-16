Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Maya Ali new video goes viral

Watch: Maya Ali new video goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Maya Ali new video goes viral

Maya Ali named as the recipient of “Pakistani Actress Of The Year” award by DIAFA

Advertisement
  • The Ladoon Mein Pali actress recently shared a funny video.
  • The stunning actress has worked on a variety of projects and starred in a number of films.
  • The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media.
Advertisement

Maya Ali is a Pakistani actress. She made her debut with a brief role in the telenovela Durr-e-Shehwar and later received praise for portraying the titular characters in Aik Nayee Cinderella and many more.

The actress from Ladoon Mein Pali recently posted a funny video with a group of her friends. She lip-synced to the funny, pun-filled verses, which were liked by hundreds of thousands of people on the internet.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

Advertisement

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her video went viral.

Maya started her journey in showbiz as a VJ and now she is all set to step into the production field. The stunning actress has worked on a variety of projects and has starred in a number of films as a leading lady. She has 7 million followers on her Instagram account.

Also Read

Maya Ali clears the air about her dating rumours
Maya Ali clears the air about her dating rumours

Maya Ali's alleged relationship with 'Twisted' co-star Bilal Ashraf has been under...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Robert Pattinson talks about how men feel due to unreal physique standards in Hollywood films
Robert Pattinson talks about how men feel due to unreal physique standards in Hollywood films
Tom Hanks talks about how he got role in Splash movie
Tom Hanks talks about how he got role in Splash movie
Anna Kendrick talks about her part in the Twilight movie series
Anna Kendrick talks about her part in the Twilight movie series
Storm Reid thinks it was amazing to collaborate with Nia Long
Storm Reid thinks it was amazing to collaborate with Nia Long
Bhuvan Bam wins Reel Star's Star Creator of the Year award
Bhuvan Bam wins Reel Star's Star Creator of the Year award
Randeep Hooda confirms a sequel to Laal Rang
Randeep Hooda confirms a sequel to Laal Rang
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story