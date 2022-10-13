WATCH: Meera flaunts her hourglass figure in latest video 

Meera Jee is one of Pakistan’s rising stars.

Her return to the big screen was marked by the success of Baaji.

She is currently in the USA.

The drama industry currently dominates the Pakistani entertainment sector. That wasn’t always the case, though. Years ago, we had a sizable and thriving film industry that was primarily based in the Punjabi language, while we were also producing Urdu movies at the time. Shaan Shahid, Moammar Rana, Reema Khan, Resham, and Meera were just a few of the recent superstars from our film business. Many of these celebrities no longer have jobs or have switched to working on television. However, Meera Jee is one celebrity that consistently makes headlines for her sense of style, her language, and her choices in a life partner.

Meera never fails to astound the audience with how much attention she has received throughout the years. Her return to the big screen was also marked by the success of Baaji. She is currently in the USA, where she just performed in a show to collect money for the flood victims who are in need of assistance. Meera Jee looked stunning while out and about in a maroon body con dress. She also shared some photos with her followers. Meera was wearing very little makeup, and her hair was free-flowing.

Have a look at the stunning Meera video in a western outfit:

