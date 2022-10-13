Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
WATCH: Meera flaunts her hourglass figure in latest video 

WATCH: Meera flaunts her hourglass figure in latest video 

Articles
Advertisement
WATCH: Meera flaunts her hourglass figure in latest video 

WATCH: Meera flaunts her hourglass figure in latest video 

Advertisement
  • Meera Jee is one of Pakistan’s rising stars.
  • Her return to the big screen was marked by the success of Baaji.
  • She is currently in the USA.
Advertisement

The drama industry currently dominates the Pakistani entertainment sector. That wasn’t always the case, though. Years ago, we had a sizable and thriving film industry that was primarily based in the Punjabi language, while we were also producing Urdu movies at the time. Shaan Shahid, Moammar Rana, Reema Khan, Resham, and Meera were just a few of the recent superstars from our film business. Many of these celebrities no longer have jobs or have switched to working on television. However, Meera Jee is one celebrity that consistently makes headlines for her sense of style, her language, and her choices in a life partner.

Meera never fails to astound the audience with how much attention she has received throughout the years. Her return to the big screen was also marked by the success of Baaji. She is currently in the USA, where she just performed in a show to collect money for the flood victims who are in need of assistance. Meera Jee looked stunning while out and about in a maroon body con dress. She also shared some photos with her followers. Meera was wearing very little makeup, and her hair was free-flowing.

Have a look at the stunning Meera video in a western outfit:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Meera (@meerajeeofficial)

Advertisement

Also Read

Watch: Filmstar Meera’s latest video goes viral
Watch: Filmstar Meera’s latest video goes viral

Meera gave a glimpse into her USA trip. She is known for...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Amna Ilyas looks fabulous in beautiful outfit
Amna Ilyas looks fabulous in beautiful outfit
Prince Harry starts rift with Iran after problematic statement
Prince Harry starts rift with Iran after problematic statement
S.S. Rajamouli, the director of 'RRR':  'I'm open to innovation'
S.S. Rajamouli, the director of 'RRR':  'I'm open to innovation'
Rabeeca Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
Rabeeca Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
‘Adil accepted me when Salman bhai called him:’ says Rakhi Sawant
‘Adil accepted me when Salman bhai called him:’ says Rakhi Sawant
Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in lehenga at the Pongal festival
Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in lehenga at the Pongal festival
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story