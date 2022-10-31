Watch: Mehwish Hayat’s latest bold video takes internet by storm

The Dillagi actress posted a new BTS video from her movie London Nahi Jaunga.

Mehwish Hayat is famous for being a powerful role model for young girls all across the world.

Fans appreciate the actress for her superb on-screen performance.

Advertisement

Mehwish Hayat is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. The actress and model are well known and have millions of fans all over the world. Fans appreciate the actress for her superb on-screen performance.

The diva is famous for being a powerful role model for young girls all across the world, in addition to her excellent acting skills. Mehwish is one of only a handful of well-known Pakistanis who have won the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz award.

This time was no different. When the Dillagi actress posted a new BTS video from her movie London Nahi Jaunga.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial) Advertisement

She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a favorable and optimistic response from the crowd. It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience.

Also Read Throwback: Mehwish Hayat’s dance video breaks the internet Mehwish Hayat is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. The actress...