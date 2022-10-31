Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Mehwish Hayat’s latest bold video takes internet by storm

Watch: Mehwish Hayat’s latest bold video takes internet by storm

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Mehwish Hayat’s latest bold video takes internet by storm

Watch: Mehwish Hayat’s latest bold video takes internet by storm

Advertisement
  • The Dillagi actress posted a new BTS video from her movie London Nahi Jaunga.
  • Mehwish Hayat is famous for being a powerful role model for young girls all across the world.
  • Fans appreciate the actress for her superb on-screen performance.
Advertisement

Mehwish Hayat is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. The actress and model are well known and have millions of fans all over the world. Fans appreciate the actress for her superb on-screen performance.

The diva is famous for being a powerful role model for young girls all across the world, in addition to her excellent acting skills. Mehwish is one of only a handful of well-known Pakistanis who have won the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz award.

This time was no different. When the Dillagi actress posted a new BTS video from her movie London Nahi Jaunga.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

Advertisement

She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a favorable and optimistic response from the crowd. It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience.

Also Read

Throwback: Mehwish Hayat’s dance video breaks the internet
Throwback: Mehwish Hayat’s dance video breaks the internet

Mehwish Hayat is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. The actress...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Christoph Waltz movies with scene-stealing performances
Christoph Waltz movies with scene-stealing performances
Saba Qamar latest bold pictures sets Internet ablaze
Saba Qamar latest bold pictures sets Internet ablaze
"The People Under the Stairs" All Set to release in 4K Ultra HD
"Underworld" is one of the best monster movies we ever noticed
Harry and Meghan are ready for new 'fun' Netflix series after damaging Firm
Harry and Meghan are ready for new 'fun' Netflix series after damaging Firm
"Psychokinesis" movie shakes up the superhero genre
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story