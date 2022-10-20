WATCH: Mikaal Zulfiqar jamming with Ali Rehman Khan goes viral

Mikaal Zulfiqar first worked as a model before becoming an actor.

He is currently working in the drama serial Fraud and Choraha.

Mikaal was seen playing guitar with Ali Rehman Khan in a video that Maida Azmat shared.

In a recent video, Mikaal won the hearts of fans with Ali Rehman Khan as both amazing actors are seen jamming together.

In the viral video, the Badshah Begum actor sings with several friends surrounding them while the Shehr E Zaat actor enchants the audience with his wonderful voice.

Have a look:

On the work front, Mikaal Zulfiqar has received accolades for his efforts in the drama serial Fraud, in which he shared the lead roles with Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan.

