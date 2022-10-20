Advertisement
WATCH: Mikaal Zulfiqar jamming with Ali Rehman Khan goes viral

WATCH: Mikaal Zulfiqar jamming with Ali Rehman Khan goes viral

Articles
WATCH: Mikaal Zulfiqar jamming with Ali Rehman Khan goes viral

Mikaal Zulfiqar jamming with Ali Rehman Khan goes viral

  • Mikaal Zulfiqar first worked as a model before becoming an actor.
  • He is currently working in the drama serial Fraud and Choraha.
  • Mikaal was seen playing guitar with Ali Rehman Khan in a video that Maida Azmat shared.
Mikaal Zulfiqar is a heart robbed actor. He first worked as a model before acting. He is currently regarded as one of the most well-liked actors in Pakistani dramas. Mikaal is currently working in the drama serial Fraud and Choraha.

In a recent video, Mikaal won the hearts of fans with Ali Rehman Khan as both amazing actors are seen jamming together.

Mikaal was seen playing guitar with the Janaan actor in a video that Maida Azmat shared.

In the viral video, the Badshah Begum actor sings with several friends surrounding them while the Shehr E Zaat actor enchants the audience with his wonderful voice.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Maida Azmat (@maidaazmat)

On the work front, Mikaal Zulfiqar has received accolades for his efforts in the drama serial Fraud, in which he shared the lead roles with Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan.

