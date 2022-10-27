WATCH: Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin playing with Tiger on vacation in Thailand

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin are vacationing in Thailand.

One of the most well-known celebrity couples in town is Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin.

Minal is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Jalan, Ghamand, and many more.

Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are enjoying vacations in Thailand. Millions of their adoring fans want to see them together more frequently since they make such a cute couple. The two actors have a wonderful relationship and love each other very much.

The duo loves traveling. The fans appreciated seeing a peeks at their travels to Qatar, the Maldives, and Northern Pakistan. Fans also laud the affectionate images of the couple.

Minal and Ahsan are currently enjoying a lovely time in Thailand. The pair began by recounting their amazing safari trip from Thailand. They also shared photos of themselves while exploring Bangkok. They have shared their breathtaking images taken on Thailand’s stunning Koh Samui Island. They are undoubtedly enjoying a wonderful, peaceful moment.

Fans get inspiration from this loving and beautiful couple, as they publicly show love for each other.

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her video went viral.

