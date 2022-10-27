Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • WATCH: Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin playing with Tiger on vacation in Thailand
WATCH: Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin playing with Tiger on vacation in Thailand

WATCH: Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin playing with Tiger on vacation in Thailand

Articles
Advertisement
WATCH: Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin playing with Tiger on vacation in Thailand

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin playing with Tiger on vacation in Thailand

Advertisement
  • Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin are vacationing in Thailand.
  • One of the most well-known celebrity couples in town is Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin.
  • Minal is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Jalan, Ghamand, and many more.
Advertisement

Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are enjoying vacations in Thailand. Millions of their adoring fans want to see them together more frequently since they make such a cute couple. The two actors have a wonderful relationship and love each other very much.

The duo loves traveling. The fans appreciated seeing a peeks at their travels to Qatar, the Maldives, and Northern Pakistan. Fans also laud the affectionate images of the couple.

Minal and Ahsan are currently enjoying a lovely time in Thailand. The pair began by recounting their amazing safari trip from Thailand. They also shared photos of themselves while exploring Bangkok. They have shared their breathtaking images taken on Thailand’s stunning Koh Samui Island. They are undoubtedly enjoying a wonderful, peaceful moment.

Fans get inspiration from this loving and beautiful couple, as they publicly show love for each other.

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her video went viral.

Advertisement

Also Read

Minal Khan’s swimming pool video goes viral on social media
Minal Khan’s swimming pool video goes viral on social media

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin are vacationing in Thailand. One of the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his "newcomer’s strategy"
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Prince Harry made controversial remarks in his memoir Spare
Prince Harry made controversial remarks in his memoir Spare
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story