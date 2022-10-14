Watch: Official trailer of Money Back Guarantee is out now

Money Back Guarantee, a movie that has been in the works for over two years, now has an exciting trailer and is finally out. The trailer for Faysal Quraishi’s long-awaited first film as a director has been released, and it has exceeded expectations.

“The wait is finally over! ZASHKO Films, in collaboration with Gameover Productions and Distribution Club, present the first official theatrical trailer of Money Back Guarantee. MBG is an action, comedy and thriller movie, written and directed by Faisal Qureshi. Releases in cinemas worldwide on Eidul Fitr 2023.”, read the caption.

Fawad Khan, Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omer, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Kiran Malik, Ali Safia, Marhoom Ahmed Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali, and Aqdas Waseem are among the actors who appear in Money Back Guarantee.

Get ready to see Pakistan’s largest action, comedy, and thriller, Money Back Guarantee, a film by Faysal Quraishi, he said in the first teaser of the movie he posted on Instagram earlier in September. The film will be released on April 21, 2023.

Advertisement

Also Read Money Back Guarantee teaser 2 by Faisal Qureshi is out now Money Back Guarantee second teaser has been made available. The film is...