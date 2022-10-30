Watch: Raveena Tandon celebrates her birthday in style

Raveena Tandon turned 48 recently.

She posted a video and took fans inside her birthday celebrations.

She wrote, ‘A day full of surprises! #26th October 2022 thank you all for making it special.’

Raveena Tandon just turned 48. She uploaded a video that showed fans what her birthday party was like. At home, she and her loved ones cut many cakes. Also, her team surprised her in a vanity van.

The video opens with Raveena getting an unexpected visit from her relatives. Together with her spouse Anil Thadani and daughter Rasha Thadani, she cut cakes. She also participated in a couple more family cake-cutting occasions. Then, her colleagues planned a birthday surprise for her inside a vanity van. When she spotted the birthday decorations, she appeared ecstatic and celebrated with yet another birthday cake.

