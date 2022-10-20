WATCH: Saba Faisal dances her heart out with her sons

Saba is regarded as one of Pakistan’s top television drama actresses.

Saba Faisal is a well-known and beautiful Pakistani television actress. She is currently working in a number of Pakistani dramas such as Badzaat, Habs, Dil‑e‑Momin, and Pyar Deewangi Hai.

Saba Faisal recently shared a lovely dance video of her with her sons. Saba and her sons Salman and Arslan is seen dancing at a wedding.

“My Life Lines,” Saba captioned her post.

Have a look at the dance video!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Faisal (@sabafaisal.official)

Earlier, In her interview, she went on a show where she talked about compromising in marriage as a wife. She also said that husband and wife are happy, there’s no room for a third person to get involved in anything they do. But still one of them has to be compromising on some aspects She said that she was a woman of rules and principles and spending a happy marriage but still her experience says that usually, a woman has to compromise to make a happy future with her partner.

