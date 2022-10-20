Advertisement
WATCH: Saba Faisal dances her heart out with her sons

WATCH: Saba Faisal dances her heart out with her sons

Articles
WATCH: Saba Faisal dances her heart out with her sons

WATCH: Saba Faisal dances her heart out with her sons

  • Saba is regarded as one of Pakistan’s top television drama actresses.
  • She has a reputation for playing severe mother and mother-in-law roles.
  • Recently shared a lovely dance video of her with her sons Salman and Arslan.
Saba Faisal is a well-known and beautiful Pakistani television actress. She is currently working in a number of Pakistani dramas such as Badzaat, Habs, Dil‑e‑Momin, and Pyar Deewangi Hai.

Saba is regarded as one of Pakistan’s top television drama actresses. She has a reputation for playing severe mother and mother-in-law roles.

Saba Faisal recently shared a lovely dance video of her with her sons. Saba and her sons Salman and Arslan is seen dancing at a wedding.

“My Life Lines,” Saba captioned her post.

Have a look at the dance video!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Saba Faisal (@sabafaisal.official)

Earlier, In her interview, she went on a show where she talked about compromising in marriage as a wife. She also said that husband and wife are happy, there’s no room for a third person to get involved in anything they do. But still one of them has to be compromising on some aspects She said that she was a woman of rules and principles and spending a happy marriage but still her experience says that usually, a woman has to compromise to make a happy future with her partner.

Saba Faisal meets Shahroze, Sadaf and baby Zahra
Saba Faisal meets Shahroze, Sadaf and baby Zahra

Faisal shared with her fans the very beautiful pictures at Behroze Sabzwari's...

