Saba Qamar is having fun on the set of ‘Fraud’

Saba Qamar is a Lollywood diva, who embodies skill, beauty, and humility. With a long career spanning several decades, the gifted diva has solidified her place among Pakistan’s top actors. Despite the grandeur she holds with her back-to-back blockbusters and well-appreciated ventures, the Khalida Ki Walida diva has remained modest and down to earth.
Even while working on the set, Qamar, who is well-recognized for her bubbly demeanor, is a blast to be around. A recent lip-syncing video that she created with two of her on-set coworkers went viral for all the right reasons.
Qamar and her coworkers lip-synced to the catchphrase “How Much Pagal” from the 1967 Manoj Kumar and Sadhna film Anita.
Regarding her work front, Qamar most recently appeared in the films Hindi Medium, Ghabrana Nahi Hai, Kamli, Iss Dil Ki Essi Ki Tessi, Dil Diyan Gallan, Cheekh, and Fraud.
