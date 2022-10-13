Advertisement
Saba Qamar is having fun on the set of 'Fraud'

  • Saba Qamar is one of Pakistan’s top actors.
  • A recent lip-syncing video that she created with two of her on-set coworkers went viral.
  • Most recently appeared in the films Hindi Medium, Ghabrana Nahi Hai, and Kamli.
Saba Qamar is a Lollywood diva, who embodies skill, beauty, and humility. With a long career spanning several decades, the gifted diva has solidified her place among Pakistan’s top actors. Despite the grandeur she holds with her back-to-back blockbusters and well-appreciated ventures, the Khalida Ki Walida diva has remained modest and down to earth.

Even while working on the set, Qamar, who is well-recognized for her bubbly demeanor, is a blast to be around. A recent lip-syncing video that she created with two of her on-set coworkers went viral for all the right reasons.

Qamar and her coworkers lip-synced to the catchphrase “How Much Pagal” from the 1967 Manoj Kumar and Sadhna film Anita.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Regarding her work front, Qamar most recently appeared in the films Hindi Medium, Ghabrana Nahi Hai, Kamli, Iss Dil Ki Essi Ki Tessi, Dil Diyan Gallan, Cheekh, and Fraud.

