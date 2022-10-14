Watch: Saba Qamar leaves fans amused with new video

Saba Qamar’s fun video goes viral.

Saba Qamar is Pakistani entertainment’s most attractive bachelorette with several blockbuster films and personalities, She has established herself as one of Pakistan’s top stars, and she has also proven her mettle worldwide with productions such as Hindi Medium and Mrs. and Mr. Shamim.

The Jo Chale To Jaan Se Guzar Gaye recently made a lip-syncing video with two of her work colleagues that went viral for all the right reasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

The video is well-liked by fans and has received a lot of attention. She has 5.5 million followers on her Instagram account. The starlet always comes up with sparkling looks and showcased something trendy.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Khuda Gawah, Jinnah Ke Naam, Unbiyaanable, Dastaan, Pani, and many more.

