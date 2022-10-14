Watch: Saba Qamar leaves fans amused with new video

WATCH: Saba Qamar is having fun on the set of ‘Fraud’
Saba Qamar is one of Pakistan's top actors. A recent lip-syncing video...
Saba Qamar is Pakistani entertainment’s most attractive bachelorette with several blockbuster films and personalities, She has established herself as one of Pakistan’s top stars, and she has also proven her mettle worldwide with productions such as Hindi Medium and Mrs. and Mr. Shamim.
The Jo Chale To Jaan Se Guzar Gaye recently made a lip-syncing video with two of her work colleagues that went viral for all the right reasons.
The video is well-liked by fans and has received a lot of attention. She has 5.5 million followers on her Instagram account. The starlet always comes up with sparkling looks and showcased something trendy.
She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Khuda Gawah, Jinnah Ke Naam, Unbiyaanable, Dastaan, Pani, and many more.
