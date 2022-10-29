WATCH: Saheefa Jabbar shares her tattoo removal video

Saheefa Jabbar is a Pakistani model turned actress who belongs to a Pashto family after receiving an award for Best Emerging Model, she entered into acting by playing the leading role in the drama serials Teri Meri Kahani and Beti.

Recently, Saheefa shared a video in which she is getting one of her tattoos removed.

Have a look:

Fans appreciated her tattoo removal decision One fan wrote in the comment section, “Very good decision.”

Sheefa has also acted in a number of television dramas, and her work has been well-received. Her drama series Beti was well-received by critics. Teri Meri Kahani, Log Kya Kahein Gay, Bhool, Beti, Choti Choti Batein are just a few of her notable projects.

