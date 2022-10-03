Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Sana Fakhar’s workout video sets internet on fire

Watch: Sana Fakhar’s workout video sets internet on fire

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Sana Fakhar’s workout video sets internet on fire

Watch: Sana Fakhar’s workout video sets internet on fire

Advertisement
  • Sana Fakhar’s workout video sets the internet on fire.
  • The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media.
  • Sana Fakhar exemplifies the beauty of Pakistan’s showbiz industry.
Advertisement

Sana Fakhar exemplifies the beauty of Pakistan’s showbiz industry. The gorgeous actress has risen to prominence in Lollywood thanks to her outstanding performance and acting skills.

She came to her Instagram account and shared a video of herself doing one of her favorite workouts.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by SANA (@sana_fakhar)

Advertisement

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users

Sana is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born on 26 July 1979, in Multan, Punjab. In 1996, she began her career with a social film called “Raja Sahib,” in which she co-starred with Sahiba and Adil Murad.

Sana got married to Fakhar Imam in 2008. She has two sons Azi Imam and Rayaan Imam.

Since then, Sana was a part in some super-hit Pakistani movies including Ghar Kab Aao Gay, Border, Yed Dil Aap Ka Huwa, Sitara, Sassi Punno, and many more.

Also Read

Sana Fakhar gives tour of her beautiful house
Sana Fakhar gives tour of her beautiful house

Sana Fakhar the stunning actress has given a tour of her lovely...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Alishbah Anjum sets internet on fire with latest video
Alishbah Anjum sets internet on fire with latest video
Hania Aamir looks alluring in new bridal photoshoot
Hania Aamir looks alluring in new bridal photoshoot
Ayesha Omar shares alluring pictures from Beirut
Ayesha Omar shares alluring pictures from Beirut
Amna Ilyas looks pretty in new alluring photos
Amna Ilyas looks pretty in new alluring photos
Zhalay Sarhadi shares her captivating pictures her fans
Zhalay Sarhadi shares her captivating pictures her fans
Sarah Khan flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Sarah Khan flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story