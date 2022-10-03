Watch: Sana Fakhar’s workout video sets internet on fire

Sana Fakhar’s workout video sets the internet on fire.

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media.

Sana Fakhar exemplifies the beauty of Pakistan’s showbiz industry.

Advertisement

Sana Fakhar exemplifies the beauty of Pakistan’s showbiz industry. The gorgeous actress has risen to prominence in Lollywood thanks to her outstanding performance and acting skills.

She came to her Instagram account and shared a video of herself doing one of her favorite workouts.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by SANA (@sana_fakhar)

Advertisement

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users

Sana is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born on 26 July 1979, in Multan, Punjab. In 1996, she began her career with a social film called “Raja Sahib,” in which she co-starred with Sahiba and Adil Murad.

Sana got married to Fakhar Imam in 2008. She has two sons Azi Imam and Rayaan Imam.

Since then, Sana was a part in some super-hit Pakistani movies including Ghar Kab Aao Gay, Border, Yed Dil Aap Ka Huwa, Sitara, Sassi Punno, and many more.

Also Read Sana Fakhar gives tour of her beautiful house Sana Fakhar the stunning actress has given a tour of her lovely...

Advertisement