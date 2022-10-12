Advertisement
Watch: Shagufta Ejaz leaves fans amused with new video

Watch: Shagufta Ejaz leaves fans amused with new video

Articles
Watch: Shagufta Ejaz leaves fans amused with new video

Watch: Shagufta Ejaz leaves fans amused with new video

  • Shagufta Ejaz leaves fans amused with a new video.
  • She has made her acting debut with a leading role and gained success with the dramas Jangloss, Haqeeqat, and many more.
  • The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media.
Shagufta Ejaz is a senior Pakistani television and film actress associated with the Showbiz Industry for the last 3 decades.

She is considered among the finest actors in Pakistan. She has made her acting debut with a leading role and gained success with the dramas Jangloss, Haqeeqat, Jeena To Yahi Hai, Main Mummy Aur Who, Khala Kulsoom Ka Kumba, Parchayan, Hum Se Juda Na Hona, Zindagi Dhoop Tum Ghana Saya, Sartaj Mera To Raaj Mera and many more. In her new video, the actor from Mushkil was seen with fellow actor Farheen Jabbar and the drama crew.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media. Many of her fans are leaving insightful comments.

Shagufta Ejaz has long been a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. Millions appreciate her for her acting abilities, beauty, and fashion sense.

