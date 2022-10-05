Watch: Shagufta Ejaz wins hearts with latest BTS video

Shagufta Ejaz wins hearts with her latest BTS video.

Shagufta Ejaz is a senior Pakistani television and film actress associated with the Showbiz Industry for the last 3 decades.

She is considered among the finest actors in Pakistan. She has made her acting debut with a leading role and gained success with the dramas Jangloss, Haqeeqat, Jeena To Yahi Hai, Main Mummy Aur Who, Khala Kulsoom Ka Kumba, Parchayan, Hum Se Juda Na Hona, Zindagi Dhoop Tum Ghana Saya, Sartaj Mera To Raaj Mera and many more.

In the latest BTS video that has gone viral, Shagufta and her co-star Zhalay Sarhadi make fans laugh out loud with a healthy dose of desi humor.

Shagufta Ejaz has long been a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. Millions appreciate her for her acting abilities, beauty, and fashion sense.

