  • Watch: Shah Rukh Khan shows off his stylish lifestyle in latest video
Articles
The wait for Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie, Pathaan, to the theatres has been longer than three months. The actor most recently appeared in Brahmastra and was most recently featured in the 2018 movie Zero. His recent appearance in a television brand’s new commercial has fans absolutely delighted to see him in a dapper look.

In the first scene of the video, Shah Rukh is shown flying in business class. He sets down a magazine with him listed as one of the “achievers” and described as the “man of the year” on the front cover. He watches as a private helicopter prepares to pick him up as he peers out of the window. He is photographed by a team of photographers as he exits the helicopter before making his way to his opulent residence.

 

Shah Rukh Khan is a Bollywood actor, producer, and television personality from India. He was born in Delhi, India on November 2nd, 1965. Khan has appeared in over 80 Hindi films. He is well-known for being one of the most successful celebrities in the world. He has 29.2 million followers on his Instagram account.

Next Story