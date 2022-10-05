Watch: Srha Asghar’s new video during pregnancy goes viral

Srha Asghar’s latest video during pregnancy goes viral.

Srha Asghar is a stunning new addition to the Pakistani drama industry, as well as a talented actress. Srha is best known for her roles in the dramas Pyar Ke Sadqay, Aakhir Kab Tak, and Bebaak. Her drama Bebak received widespread acclaim. Srha has also appeared in the film Ek Jhooti Love Story.

She posted a cute video to their Instagram account. In a video, the Aakhir Kab Tak star shared about her fitness journey while she was pregnant. The video showed her doing different kinds of exercises.

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users.

Earlier, Srha has shared her reports, as well as the expected good news, which will arrive in December 2022. She informed her fans that her family is expanding by 2 feet and one heart, with delivery scheduled for December 2022.

