Saim Sadiq’s Joyland nominated for Oscars by Pakistani Academy Selection Committee
Joyland is nominated for the 95th Academy Award's International Feature Film category....
The highly anticipated Pakistani film Joyland’s first teaser has been officially published by Khoosat Films.
“Take a first glance into the fascinating and emotional world of Joyland that digs into the challenging complexities of desire and patriarchy, through the story of the Rana family,” Khoosat Films stated on Instagram. Joyland’s teaser is now available.
The post published by the producers was also reposted by actress Sania Saeed.
Watch the teaser here:
Sania Saeed, Sarwat Gillani, Ali Junejo, and Alina Khan are prominent actors in the movie Joyland.
In addition to representing Pakistan in the Toronto International Film Festival, the movie had its first debut at Cannes in 2022. The film directed by Saim Sadiq was well welcomed abroad.
The Pakistani Academy Selection Committee has chosen it as Pakistan’s official entry for the 95th Academy Awards.
The world premiere of Joyland is scheduled for November 18, 2022.
