Watch Video: Tamron Hall ‘Audition’ for Spice Girls by singing ‘Wannabe’ with Mel C

Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm appeared on Tamron Hall’s show this week.

The former Spice Girl has just released a memoir, called “The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl”.

She and Hall discussed her time in the band and how they dealt with sexism in the music industry.

Tamron Hall invited Spice Girl Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm as a special guest to her show this week and uploaded a video that appears to show the two having a great time.

The audience can be seen singing along and clapping while the singers perform “Wannabe” in the video. The famed Sporty Spice, a former member of the Spice Girls, was even dressed in one of her distinctive tracksuits, but she chose to wear it with heels rather than the tennis shoes that made her famous in the 1990s.

The Tamron Hall Show host captioned the photo, “Friday vibes at @tamronhallshow with the one and only Sporty Spice @melaniecmusic! #tamfam,” saying, “My audition for when the Spice Girls have another tour.

Hall stated that the Spice Girls had affected “generations of fans, including me” while introducing Chisholm on her programme. They talked about Chisholm’s time in the group and the tales she shares in The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl, her most recent book.

she explained, “We got into music because we loved performing, and we wanted to be famous, and we wanted to travel the world — we didn’t think about girl power and equality. But quite quickly, we hit sexism in the industry.”

People tried to instruct them on how to live after the boy bands, who were so well-liked, according to Chisholm.

“We were well looked after, in a sense. But there was no support for your mental health,” Chisholm said. “I wasn’t told I couldn’t date, but it was strongly advised. They were probably right, but it wasn’t helpful at the time.”

