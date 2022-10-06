Watch Video: Tuba Anwar’s new fun reels win the internet

Mathira slams Tuba Anwar, ‘stop this attention seeking bullshit’
Mathira asks Syeda Tuba Anwar to avoid equating herself with Noor Muqaddam....
Tuba Anwar is a famous Pakistani actress and model. She is the ex-wife of the famous Pakistan politician and media person late Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals. Many of her fans took to the comment section of her post and filled it with fire and red heart emoticons for their favorite actress.
In his professional life, Tuba Anwar appeared in the drama serials Bichoo, Pehchaan, Bisaat, and Bharaas.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.