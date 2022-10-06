Watch Video: Tuba Anwar’s new fun reels win the internet

Tuba is a famous Pakistani actress and model.

She is the ex-wife of the famous Pakistan politician and media person late Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Tuba appeared in the drama serials Bichoo, and Pehchaan.

Tuba Anwar is a famous Pakistani actress and model. She is the ex-wife of the famous Pakistan politician and media person late Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals. Many of her fans took to the comment section of her post and filled it with fire and red heart emoticons for their favorite actress.

In his professional life, Tuba Anwar appeared in the drama serials Bichoo, Pehchaan, Bisaat, and Bharaas.

