Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch Video: Tuba Anwar’s new fun reels win the internet

Watch Video: Tuba Anwar’s new fun reels win the internet

Articles
Advertisement
Watch Video: Tuba Anwar’s new fun reels win the internet

Watch Video: Tuba Anwar’s new fun reels win the internet

Advertisement
  • Tuba is a famous Pakistani actress and model.
  • She is the ex-wife of the famous Pakistan politician and media person late Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain.
  • Tuba appeared in the drama serials Bichoo, and Pehchaan.
Advertisement

Tuba Anwar is a famous Pakistani actress and model. She is the ex-wife of the famous Pakistan politician and media person late Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Syeda Tuba Anwar (@syedatuba)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Syeda Tuba Anwar (@syedatuba)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Syeda Tuba Anwar (@syedatuba)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Syeda Tuba Anwar (@syedatuba)

Advertisement

She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals. Many of her fans took to the comment section of her post and filled it with fire and red heart emoticons for their favorite actress.

In his professional life, Tuba Anwar appeared in the drama serials Bichoo, Pehchaan, Bisaat, and Bharaas.

Also Read

Mathira slams Tuba Anwar, ‘stop this attention seeking bullshit’
Mathira slams Tuba Anwar, ‘stop this attention seeking bullshit’

Mathira asks Syeda Tuba Anwar to avoid equating herself with Noor Muqaddam....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry tells he had first panic attack with Kate and William
Prince Harry tells he had first panic attack with Kate and William
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's intimate kiss as she congratulates him
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's intimate kiss as she congratulates him
Kartik Aaryan admits he was hesitant to slap Paresh Rawal
Kartik Aaryan admits he was hesitant to slap Paresh Rawal
Meesha Shafi releases first look from her movie
Meesha Shafi releases first look from her movie "Mustache"
Jannat Mirza cooked keema shimla mirch at Yoro Park
Jannat Mirza cooked keema shimla mirch at Yoro Park
Prince Harry recounts Kate Middleton 'threatened to swallow us whole'
Prince Harry recounts Kate Middleton 'threatened to swallow us whole'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story