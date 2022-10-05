WATHC: Indian girl hilarious Bigg Boss parody goes viral

A young girl who imitated Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar got social media attention.

In a new “Bigg Boss parody” video, Ginni imagines Kangana living with her favourite targets.

However, each of these targets has been given original names.

Kangana Ranaut is housed with all of her favourite targets in a Bigg Boss parody movie that was uploaded to YouTube.

A young woman who imitated Kangana Ranaut was given the actor’s blessing. In a new “Bigg Boss parody” video uploaded to the YouTube channel Ginni Ki Life, impersonator Ginni imagines Kangana living in the Bigg Boss house with all of her favourite targets, including

Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, and Karan Johar. However, each of these targets has been given original names.

Kangana adopts the much more intimidating identity “Queen K,” while Alia adopts the name “Aila” and Karan adopts the name “Kaju.” Sonam is referred to as “Onam Kapoor,” and Ananya is “Naya Naya Panday.” The first person to enter the residence is seen to be Kangana, who rules over everyone else. She is assigned command of the household and directs everyone’s activities. Ginni imitated the voice of each famous person.

