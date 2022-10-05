Watson, a Sherlock Holmes spin-off series, is produced at CBS

Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes will now be seen in a graphic novel
Dr. John Watson, the beloved character from Sherlock Holmes on BBC, is prepared to assume the lead in the upcoming CBS spin-off Watson.
By creating a new series in which Dr. John Watson, Sherlock’s sidekick, assumes the primary role following his partner’s murder, the broadcasting company hopes to give the Sherlock Holmes tale a modern twist.
Craig Sweeny is the writer of the spin-off.
Dr. John Watson returns to medicine in the medical drama Watson as the director of a facility that specialises in treating unusual diseases.
After Sherlock Holmes, his friend and companion, passed away a year prior, Watson, using his investigative skills, shifted his focus from resolving crimes to comprehending ailments.
According to DEADLINE, the spin-off series is under development.
