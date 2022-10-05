Watson, a Sherlock Holmes spin-off series, is produced at CBS

Dr John Watson from BBC’s Sherlock will star in a spin-off series for CBS.

Dr Watson will play the lead role after the death of fellow detective Sherlock Holmes.

The new series will put a fresh spin on the Sherlock Holmes story, starring Dr John Watson.

Dr. John Watson, the beloved character from Sherlock Holmes on BBC, is prepared to assume the lead in the upcoming CBS spin-off Watson.

By creating a new series in which Dr. John Watson, Sherlock’s sidekick, assumes the primary role following his partner’s murder, the broadcasting company hopes to give the Sherlock Holmes tale a modern twist.

Craig Sweeny is the writer of the spin-off.

Dr. John Watson returns to medicine in the medical drama Watson as the director of a facility that specialises in treating unusual diseases.

After Sherlock Holmes, his friend and companion, passed away a year prior, Watson, using his investigative skills, shifted his focus from resolving crimes to comprehending ailments.

According to DEADLINE, the spin-off series is under development.

