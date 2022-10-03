‘We’ve Been in a Rough Spot for a Long Time’, Christine Brown

Christine Brown struggled to choose the right moment to break the unexpected news

The news came as a surprise to Meri, Janelle, and Robyn. Last November.

She told the women. “I have decided to leave Kody. It’s a hard decision.

Advertisement

Christine Brown struggled to choose the right moment to break the unexpected news to her Sister’s Wives that she intended to leave Kody, but she finally did it.

In this week’s episode of the reality show, Christine, 50, declared her desire to end her multiple marriages to Meri, Janelle, and Robyn.

“It’s no secret that Kody and I have been in a rough spot for a long time,”

She told the women. “I have decided to leave Kody. It’s a hard decision. I need to make a choice for happiness. I need to make a choice to have joy in my life and peace and there hasn’t been a lot of hope at all until I decided to leave. I feel strongly this is the best choice for me.”

Christine said on Instagram in November of last year that her spiritual union with Kody was over. She moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, in September 2021 and continues to reside there with her 12-year-old daughter truely. Son Paedon, 24, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, and Ysabel, 19, are also raised by the couple’s ex-partners.

Even though Kody and Christine’s marriage had been in trouble for a while, the other spouses were shocked to learn of the separation.

Advertisement

I’m shocked,” Robyn later confessed. “I don’t know what to say here. I don’t know what to say to her. It’s not really computing. It’s just not making sense right now. I’ve been through a divorce. I know what this means. We’re not just talking about three kids and a husband and a wife. We’re talking about 18 kids, spouses, grand babies and five of us that are all connected and committed to each other and technically married.”

Later, Meri revealed to cameras:: “This is just a big announcement. I’m just processing at this point. I’m not happy right now. I’m not happy with the situation. It makes me angry. C’mon you guys can’t we all just get our heads out of our butts?”

Also Read Christine McGuinness slaying in beige coat and brown miniskirt Christine, 34, and Paddy McGuinness, 48, have divorced after 11 years of...