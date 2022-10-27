Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
What did Jennifer Garner said about her 50th birthday?

What did Jennifer Garner said about her 50th birthday?

Articles
Advertisement
What did Jennifer Garner said about her 50th birthday?

Jennifer Garner

Advertisement
  • Jennifer Garner revealed how she celebrated her 50th birthday this year.
  • The actress put her guests to work filling backpacks with food for Blessings in a Backpack.
  • She also acknowledged her reputation as one of Hollywood’s friendliest superstars.
Advertisement

Jennifer Garner revealed lately how she spent her 50th birthday in April of this year.

In a recent interview with Town & Country for the November 2022 Philanthropy issue, the star of The Adam Project confessed, “I basically had a wedding for myself.”

She continued, “I was so shocked that I was doing it.”

Garner told the media that her birthday fell on “Easter Sunday,” which was “supposed to be a gathering with her sisters and parent.”

The 13 Going on 30 actress revealed that her guests danced to Rocky Top by the Osborne Brothers before she put them all “to work filling backpacks with food for the organization Blessings in a Backpack.”

The actress’s birthday reportedly occurred a few weeks after her ex-husband Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

During the interview, Garner also acknowledged her reputation as one of Hollywood’s friendliest superstars.

Advertisement

The actress responded, “I have no reason not to be nice. My life is lovely .”

Nevertheless, the Yes Day actress stated, “I’m not always just nice. I can also be salty, and I can be taciturn, or I can be really serious about what I want to get done.”

“I’m not afraid to stand up for myself and say, ‘Just so you know, this isn’t going to fly with me.’ When that happens, I don’t want you to be shocked that I’m a real person,” she added.

Also Read

Jennifer Garner displayed her enduring beauty during her recent outing
Jennifer Garner displayed her enduring beauty during her recent outing

Jennifer Garner in sunny Los Angeles was a fashion statement. With a...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story