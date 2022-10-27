What did Jennifer Garner said about her 50th birthday?

Jennifer Garner revealed how she celebrated her 50th birthday this year.

The actress put her guests to work filling backpacks with food for Blessings in a Backpack.

She also acknowledged her reputation as one of Hollywood’s friendliest superstars.

In a recent interview with Town & Country for the November 2022 Philanthropy issue, the star of The Adam Project confessed, “I basically had a wedding for myself.”

She continued, “I was so shocked that I was doing it.”

Garner told the media that her birthday fell on “Easter Sunday,” which was “supposed to be a gathering with her sisters and parent.”

The 13 Going on 30 actress revealed that her guests danced to Rocky Top by the Osborne Brothers before she put them all “to work filling backpacks with food for the organization Blessings in a Backpack.”

The actress’s birthday reportedly occurred a few weeks after her ex-husband Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez.

During the interview, Garner also acknowledged her reputation as one of Hollywood’s friendliest superstars.

The actress responded, “I have no reason not to be nice. My life is lovely .”

Nevertheless, the Yes Day actress stated, “I’m not always just nice. I can also be salty, and I can be taciturn, or I can be really serious about what I want to get done.”

“I’m not afraid to stand up for myself and say, ‘Just so you know, this isn’t going to fly with me.’ When that happens, I don’t want you to be shocked that I’m a real person,” she added.