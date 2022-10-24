What we know so far about Neflix’s Carry-On?: Know here

Carry-on will be produced by Amblin Entertainment and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

Taron Egerton will play the lead role.

The film is rumored to debut in late 2023 or early 2024.

Carry-on will be produced by Amblin Entertainment and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra of Black Adams.

According to Collider, the film was revealed for the first time in June 2022, and as time passes, more details emerge.

Taron Egerton will play the lead role in the film. Recent credits include The Kingsman, Rocketman, and Black Bird.

The remaining cast members are Sofia Carson (Purple Hearts), Danielle Deadwyler (The Harder They Fall), Logan Marshall-Green (Lou), Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), Sinqua Walls (White Men Can’t Jump), Tonatiuh (Angelyne), Joe Williamson (Black Bird), Gil Perez-Abraham (The Batman), Curtis Cook (West Side Story), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), and Theo Rossi (Sil (True Story).

As per Netflix, the synopsis is as follows, “The thriller centers on Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight.”

The film production began on September 26, 2022, and is anticipated to conclude on December 16, 2022.

Currently, filming is occurring in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Cleveland, Ohio.

Despite the lack of a specified release date, the film is rumored to debut in late 2023 or early 2024.

