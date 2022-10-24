What’ll be excluded from Netflix in November 2022?

A new month will bring many new additions to Netflix.

A new month will bring many new additions to Netflix, but it will also bring many removals. On November 1st, a sizable portion of the Netflix catalogue will be discontinued, and we’ll keep track of anything else that does as well.

Because Netflix doesn’t own anything on its site, material occasionally exits. It frequently licenses material for a specific amount of time. The stuff departs after that period of time.

Just like any licensed content, Netflix Originals can be removed from the service. For instance, Hemlock Grove, among others, has left the service.

Usually, we learn of removals 30 days before they are scheduled to leave.

On the day of the actual removal, we list titles. As a result, if you wish to see any of the following movies, you must do it the day before they expire. This is the “final day to watch” on Netflix.

The most comprehensive list of Netflix removals is below, so bookmark it and spread the word!

Complete List of Netflix Content Departing in November 2022

Note that only Netflix in the United States is covered by this list. Other areas will differ. Please take into account links if you want to copy and paste this list. You have our attention, SlashFilm.

What’s Leaving Netflix on November 1st

8 Mile (2002)

Aagey Se Right (2009)

ABCD 2 (2015)

ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Arjun: The Warrior Prince (2011)

Barfi! (2012)

Chance Pe Dance (2010)

Christmas in the Heartland (2017)

Chup Chup Ke (2006)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Dhoondte Reh Jaoge (2009)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Do Dooni Chaar (2010)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat(2003)

Edge of Fear (2018)

Flight (2012)

Footloose (2011)

Friday (1995)

Friday After Next (2002)

Getaway Plan (2016)

Grandmaster (2012)

Hajwala: The Missing Engine (2016)

Hattrick (2007)

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015)

Heroine (2012)

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass (2007)

Husbands in Goa (2012)

Identity (2003)

InuYasha (Seasons 1-2)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Kai Po Che! (2013)

Kalakalappu (2012)

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles (2006)

Katti Batti (2015)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Léon: The Professional (1994)

Life in a Metro (2007)

Little Nicky (2000)

Marc Maron: Thinky Pain (2013)

Miss Congeniality (2000)

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)

Monster-in-Law (2005)

Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Mumbai Meri Jaan (2008)

Next Friday (2000)

No One Killed Jessica (2011)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008)

Paan Singh Tomar (2010)

Raja Natwarlal (2014)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Rock of Ages (2012)

Satyagraha (2013)

Scarface (1983)

Settai (2013)

Sigaram Thodu (2014)

Sitting in Limbo (2020)

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)

Takers (2010)

The Family Court (Season 1)

The Forgiven (2017)

The Golden Path (Season 1)

The Little Nyonya (2009)

The Judgement (Season 1)

The Nightingale (2018)

The Notebook (2004)

The Nut Job (2014)

The Old Thieves: The Legend of Artegios (2007)

The Truth (2008)

Together (2009)

Welcome to Sajjanpur (2008)

Zoé: Panoramas (2016)

Zokkomon (2011)

