Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” wins best comedy at the Rome film festival
“What’s Love Got To Do With It?” wins best comedy at the Rome film festival

“What’s Love Got To Do With It?” wins best comedy at the Rome film festival

Articles
Advertisement
“What’s Love Got To Do With It?” wins best comedy at the Rome film festival

“What’s Love Got To Do With It?” wins best comedy at the Rome film festival

Advertisement
  • “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” has won the award at the Rome Film Festival.
  • The rom-com comedy stars British actors Liliy James, Shahzad Latif, and Emma Thompson.
  • The film was directed by Shekhar Kapoor.
Advertisement

Jemima Goldsmith’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” has won the award for the Best Comedy at the Rome Film Festival. The rom-com comedy stars British actors Liliy James, Shahzad Latif, and Emma Thompson.

British director Jemima Goldsmith’s film “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” has won the award for the Best Comedy at the Rome Film Festival.

The cross-cultural romance film, written by Jemima Goldsmith, was directed by Shekhar Kapoor. In addition to Sajal Ali and renowned Indian performer Shabana Azmi, it also stars British actors Liliy James, Shahzad Latif, and Emma Thompson in the key parts.

The rom-com comedy follows documentary filmmaker Zoe, played by Lily James, for whom swiping right to find Mr. Right has only resulted in bad dates and intriguing stories, much to the chagrin of her obstinate mother Cath.

The enticing teaser opens with Kazim (Shahzad Latif) and Zoe having a casual conversation. In his role as a doctor from an average Pakistani household, Kazim is paired with Zoe, a British neighbour and filmmaker.

Advertisement

Due to two cultural disparities, Zoe became puzzled when Kazim revealed to her that his marriage was planned. The curious neighbour then devised a method to document the entire notion while filming the procedure, which is guaranteed to astound viewers.

Also Read

What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ by Jemima is grabbing attention
What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ by Jemima is grabbing attention

Since its publishing date, Jemima Goldsmith's script "What's Love Got To Do...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Movies News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Octavia Spencer claims that Whoopi Goldberg advised her to pursue education before acting
Octavia Spencer claims that Whoopi Goldberg advised her to pursue education before acting
Athiya Shetty shared unseen pics from her mehendi ceremony
Athiya Shetty shared unseen pics from her mehendi ceremony
Kevin Bacon is, once again, waiting to take part in a new Tremors sequel
Kevin Bacon is, once again, waiting to take part in a new Tremors sequel
Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans outside Mannat
Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans outside Mannat
Saif Ali Khan talks about actress Sridevi
Saif Ali Khan talks about actress Sridevi
Anurag Kashyap praised 'the man with the strongest spine'
Anurag Kashyap praised 'the man with the strongest spine'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story