“What’s Love Got To Do With It?” wins best comedy at the Rome film festival

The cross-cultural romance film, written by Jemima Goldsmith, was directed by Shekhar Kapoor. In addition to Sajal Ali and renowned Indian performer Shabana Azmi, it also stars British actors Liliy James, Shahzad Latif, and Emma Thompson in the key parts.

The rom-com comedy follows documentary filmmaker Zoe, played by Lily James, for whom swiping right to find Mr. Right has only resulted in bad dates and intriguing stories, much to the chagrin of her obstinate mother Cath.

The enticing teaser opens with Kazim (Shahzad Latif) and Zoe having a casual conversation. In his role as a doctor from an average Pakistani household, Kazim is paired with Zoe, a British neighbour and filmmaker.

Due to two cultural disparities, Zoe became puzzled when Kazim revealed to her that his marriage was planned. The curious neighbour then devised a method to document the entire notion while filming the procedure, which is guaranteed to astound viewers.

