Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
When Mathira slam Hania Aamir for dancing on ‘Patakha guddi’

When Mathira slam Hania Aamir for dancing on ‘Patakha guddi’

Articles
Advertisement
When Mathira slam Hania Aamir for dancing on ‘Patakha guddi’

When Mathira slam Hania Aamir for dancing on ‘Patakha guddi’

Advertisement

The old viral video featuring Hania Aamir and Rabya Kulsoom is generating a lot of rumors. A dance clip that Hania Aamir posted on the set of her next drama serial quickly went viral on social media.

They are doing the popular dance that is featured in the popular remix of the song “Patakha Guddi.” These dancing moves are trendy, and our diva followers are doing them.

Since she is a well-known figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, Hania Aamir doesn’t need an introduction. She is the artist with the most skill and versatility. On social media, she is gaining a sizable fanbase. Pakistani actress Rabya Kulsoom works in both television and film.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Advertisement

However, Mathira is dissatisfied with the song selection made by Hania Aamir and Rabya Kulsoom. She posted her ideas on her social media page. She doesn’t like the song selection. She claims that because it is a sufi song and has the name of Maula Ali, dancing on this track would be disrespectful.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, ‘burning their careers alive’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, ‘burning their careers alive’
Nick Jonas was concerned that premature baby Malti wouldn't
Nick Jonas was concerned that premature baby Malti wouldn't "make it"
Meghan Markle's half-sister made a new dig at Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's half-sister made a new dig at Prince Harry
Freiha Altaf’s Son Turhan James beautiful wedding pictures
Freiha Altaf’s Son Turhan James beautiful wedding pictures
BAFTA release the complete award nominations list
BAFTA release the complete award nominations list
TikToker Asad Ray's highly controversial talk with Mathira
TikToker Asad Ray's highly controversial talk with Mathira
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story