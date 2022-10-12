Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • When Vicky Kaushal grooved to Hasan Raheem’s hit song ‘Joona’
When Vicky Kaushal grooved to Hasan Raheem’s hit song ‘Joona’

When Vicky Kaushal grooved to Hasan Raheem’s hit song ‘Joona’

Articles
Advertisement
When Vicky Kaushal grooved to Hasan Raheem’s hit song ‘Joona’

When Vicky Kaushal grooved to Hasan Raheem’s hit song ‘Joona’

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal, a well-known Indian actor who has been in a number of Bollywood films, made waves on social media earlier on Wednesday when he shared an Instagram story in which he danced to Hasan Raheem’s smash uplifting music “Joona.”

People from Pakistan and India uploaded the video all over social media sites, causing the internet to go berserk. Vicky Kaushal’s video was also re-shared by Hasan Raheem on his Instagram story.

Vicky Kaushal uploaded the video, which was recorded in a makeup area on the set of his forthcoming romantic comedy. He claimed that he was in a ‘kaafi top’ (very nice) mood while doing slick and elegant dances over the Pakistani bouncy tune.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

Advertisement

Also Read

Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal’s reaction to Phone Bhoot trailer
Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal’s reaction to Phone Bhoot trailer

Over the past several days, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Music News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Austin Butler gives honor to his mentor Denzel Washington
Austin Butler gives honor to his mentor Denzel Washington
Nawal Saeed shares beutiful clicks from her Europe trip
Nawal Saeed shares beutiful clicks from her Europe trip
Faysal Quraishi celebrates son Farman's third birthday
Faysal Quraishi celebrates son Farman's third birthday
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a premiere night of
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a premiere night of "Maybe I Do"
Sonya Hussyn shares BTS snapshots of her serial
Sonya Hussyn shares BTS snapshots of her serial
Prince Harry have lost 'all of his supporters': report
Prince Harry have lost 'all of his supporters': report
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story