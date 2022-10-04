Who styled this saree better, Rani Mukerji or Deepika Padukone?

Rani Mukerji dressed in a white sari for the celebration of Durga Puja.

Rani was previously photographed with Jaya Bachchan and Kajol at a pandal.

Deepika Padukone wore a similar white saree.

Rani Mukerji recently dressed up for the celebration of Durga Puja and looked lovely in a white saree. The actress made a statement in an ivory white drape as she left the house in Juhu, Mumbai, with her family.

There are photos of the diva posing at a pandal in front of Durga. Rani donned a sleeveless shirt that matched the 9-yard dress she was wearing, which was created by celebrated fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Rani, who emanated royal appeal, chose a priceless pearl necklace tied to a complex and weighty pendant, letting the sheer silk do all the talking. She accessorised her traditional raani haar with ornate stud earrings and several bracelets.

The 44-year-old actress opted for maroon lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, highlighter, and a red bindi for her makeup. She completed the appearance by styling her hair in a chic side-partition bun that was secured in place by a lovely floral accent.

Pictures of Rani’s outfit were posted on the Yash Raj Films Talent official Instagram page with the tagline “#RaniMukerji seeking Maa Durga’s blessings.”

Deepika Padukone, who wore a comparable Sabyasachi saree in January 2020 at Javed Akhtar’s 75th birthday party, made us think of Rani when we saw her stunning saree. The actress dazzled fashionistas by wearing an ornate pair of earrings with a saree with a golden border.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Deepika’s subtle outfit, which she combined with her gorgeous drape and a sequined shirt, demonstrated her passion for simplicity and elegance while Rani went all out with her traditional jewellery. She also entered with a sleek gelled-down bun.

Rani and Kajol recently celebrated Durga Ashtami by going to a pandal. Jaya Bachchan, who had arrived at the Durga Puja pandal for the festivities, had previously been photographed with her. Mouni Roy and Ayan Mukerji, who directed the film Brahmastra, were two more celebrities who were spotted at the Juhu pandal.

