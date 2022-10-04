Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Which actress styled this white Sabyasachi saree better, Rani Mukerji or Deepika Padukone?
Which actress styled this white Sabyasachi saree better, Rani Mukerji or Deepika Padukone?

Which actress styled this white Sabyasachi saree better, Rani Mukerji or Deepika Padukone?

Articles
Advertisement
Which actress styled this white Sabyasachi saree better, Rani Mukerji or Deepika Padukone?

Who styled this saree better, Rani Mukerji or Deepika Padukone?

Advertisement
  • Rani Mukerji dressed in a white sari for the celebration of Durga Puja.
  • Rani was previously photographed with Jaya Bachchan and Kajol at a pandal.
  • Deepika Padukone wore a similar white saree.
Advertisement

Rani Mukerji recently dressed up for the celebration of Durga Puja and looked lovely in a white saree. The actress made a statement in an ivory white drape as she left the house in Juhu, Mumbai, with her family.

There are photos of the diva posing at a pandal in front of Durga. Rani donned a sleeveless shirt that matched the 9-yard dress she was wearing, which was created by celebrated fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Also Read

Rani Mukerji gets glammed up for Ashtami festivities
Rani Mukerji gets glammed up for Ashtami festivities

Rani Mukerji has been seen having a good time at the Durga...

Rani, who emanated royal appeal, chose a priceless pearl necklace tied to a complex and weighty pendant, letting the sheer silk do all the talking. She accessorised her traditional raani haar with ornate stud earrings and several bracelets.

The 44-year-old actress opted for maroon lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, highlighter, and a red bindi for her makeup. She completed the appearance by styling her hair in a chic side-partition bun that was secured in place by a lovely floral accent.

Advertisement

Pictures of Rani’s outfit were posted on the Yash Raj Films Talent official Instagram page with the tagline “#RaniMukerji seeking Maa Durga’s blessings.”

Deepika Padukone, who wore a comparable Sabyasachi saree in January 2020 at Javed Akhtar’s 75th birthday party, made us think of Rani when we saw her stunning saree. The actress dazzled fashionistas by wearing an ornate pair of earrings with a saree with a golden border.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Advertisement

Deepika’s subtle outfit, which she combined with her gorgeous drape and a sequined shirt, demonstrated her passion for simplicity and elegance while Rani went all out with her traditional jewellery. She also entered with a sleek gelled-down bun.

Rani and Kajol recently celebrated Durga Ashtami by going to a pandal. Jaya Bachchan, who had arrived at the Durga Puja pandal for the festivities, had previously been photographed with her. Mouni Roy and Ayan Mukerji, who directed the film Brahmastra, were two more celebrities who were spotted at the Juhu pandal.

Also Read

Deepika Padukone embraces glam in Louis Vuitton crop top and blazer in Paris
Deepika Padukone embraces glam in Louis Vuitton crop top and blazer in Paris

Deepika Padukone chose a golden crop top, a patterned jacket, and cargo...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Alishbah Anjum sets internet on fire with latest video
Alishbah Anjum sets internet on fire with latest video
Hania Aamir looks alluring in new bridal photoshoot
Hania Aamir looks alluring in new bridal photoshoot
Ayesha Omar shares alluring pictures from Beirut
Ayesha Omar shares alluring pictures from Beirut
Amna Ilyas looks pretty in new alluring photos
Amna Ilyas looks pretty in new alluring photos
Zhalay Sarhadi shares her captivating pictures her fans
Zhalay Sarhadi shares her captivating pictures her fans
Sarah Khan flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Sarah Khan flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story