Which Pakistani actors will be cast in Pak-Turk Mega series Selahaddin Eyyubi?

Selahaddin Eyyubi is a grand period series produced in collaboration with Pakistan and Turkey.

The project is a period series based on the life of Muslim leader Sultan Selahaddin Eyyubi.

The set is built on 200 acres of land. It is being developed with mosques, bazaars, palaces, and houses.

Advertisement

An impending big-period series called Selahaddin Eyyubi has been co-produced by Pakistan and Turkey. The project Saelahaddin Eyyubi is produced by Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Dr. Kashif Ansari, Ahmet Faruk Bakacak, and Dr. Junaid Ali Shah.

The Big Project is a historical drama based on the valiant Muslim hero Sultan Selahaddin Eyyubi, similar to the Turkish television series Ertugrul and Magnificent Century. A few months ago, Turkey also revealed the elaborate construction of the 200-acre-large set for the city of Damascus.

Ayesha Omar, Ushna Shah, Adnan Jillani, and others are among the Pakistani cast members. The cast of the Mega Pakistan-Turkey series’ primary lead actor has just been unveiled by Selahaddin Eyyubi. On their Instagram page, Something Haute debuted Selahaddin Eyyubi’s first appearance from the film. Turkish actor and former model Ilhan Sen will take on the role of Selahaddin Eyyubi. Take a peek at the photo!

Advertisement

The general consensus among fans, however, is that the primary lead could have been better in terms of appearance, acting training, and experience. He looks like a better version of John Snow, claims one enthusiast. He looks like a newborn after the character of Ertugrul, according to a fan. Hamza Ali Abbasi was the ideal choice to portray Selahaddin Eyyubi, according to a fan. According to one user, the actual Selahaddin Eyyubi was a wheatish man, therefore the actor might have looked a little wheatish or tan, and a Pakistani might have been the ideal choice, but many people who knew Ilhan were simply thrilled at the casting. Look at the comments:

Turkish actor and model Ilhan Sen has 1.3 million followers and is attractive and talented.

Also Read Selahaddin Eyyubi’s Grand Set and Crew’s details Selahaddin Eyyubi is a grand period series produced in collaboration by Pakistan...