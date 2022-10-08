Why did Camilla, Charles cry on their wedding?

Royal expert claims Charles and Camilla burst into tears on their wedding day.

Tensions over public reaction to their union ’caused them to break down’.

Author says Camilla initially seen as a ‘hideous woman’ by British people.

Advertisement

King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla ‘burst into tears’ on their wedding day due to tensions.

According to Angela Levin, who cited a close royal aide to the new monarch and Camilla, Charles and the Queen Consort broke down on their wedding day due to public reaction to their union.

Camilla was initially viewed as a “hideous woman” by the British public, according to the author.

“When they did get married, after the ceremony, they walked up the stairs in Windsor and both burst into tears,” Angela Levin said. I got it from one of their most popular assistants.

“I was thinking to myself, there was so much tension.” Camilla was terrified that no one would show up to the wedding because it was a regular wedding, not a church wedding.

“She refused to get out of bed on the morning of the wedding because she couldn’t handle it.” She is a strong woman, and this was too much for her.”

Advertisement

Also Read King Charles is “different now that Camilla is by his side” Camilla is "just the right person" for King Charles III, a royal...