Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Why did Camilla, Charles cry on their wedding?

Why did Camilla, Charles cry on their wedding?

Articles
Advertisement
Why did Camilla, Charles cry on their wedding?

Why did Camilla, Charles cry on their wedding?

Advertisement
  • Royal expert claims Charles and Camilla burst into tears on their wedding day.
  • Tensions over public reaction to their union ’caused them to break down’.
  • Author says Camilla initially seen as a ‘hideous woman’ by British people.
Advertisement

King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla ‘burst into tears’ on their wedding day due to tensions.

According to Angela Levin, who cited a close royal aide to the new monarch and Camilla, Charles and the Queen Consort broke down on their wedding day due to public reaction to their union.

Camilla was initially viewed as a “hideous woman” by the British public, according to the author.

“When they did get married, after the ceremony, they walked up the stairs in Windsor and both burst into tears,” Angela Levin said. I got it from one of their most popular assistants.

“I was thinking to myself, there was so much tension.” Camilla was terrified that no one would show up to the wedding because it was a regular wedding, not a church wedding.

“She refused to get out of bed on the morning of the wedding because she couldn’t handle it.” She is a strong woman, and this was too much for her.”

Advertisement

Also Read

King Charles is “different now that Camilla is by his side”
King Charles is “different now that Camilla is by his side”

Camilla is "just the right person" for King Charles III, a royal...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
King Charles seems in good spirits despite Harry and Meghan's outcry
King Charles seems in good spirits despite Harry and Meghan's outcry
Shah Rukh Khan discusses his first relationship
Shah Rukh Khan discusses his first relationship
Hania Aamir's iconic blush look recreated by an Indian influencer
Hania Aamir's iconic blush look recreated by an Indian influencer
Anushka Sharma moves High Court against Sales Tax dept orders
Anushka Sharma moves High Court against Sales Tax dept orders
Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton spotted on a romantic date night
Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton spotted on a romantic date night
Christina Hall's husband reveals he was police officer for 16 years
Christina Hall's husband reveals he was police officer for 16 years
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story