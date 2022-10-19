Why did Shah Rukh Khan massage Bhuvan Bam’s head?

Shah Rukh Khan massaged a YouTuber’s head while promoting Zero.

Bhuvan Bam said Baradwaj Rangan did it on his YouTube channel Titu Talks.

SRK has three upcoming films, including Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

India’s biggest star is Shah Rukh Khan. He is still one of the most beloved actors after 30 years in film. He has acted in Swades, Chak De! India, My Name Is Khan and others. SRK’s followers can’t wait for his return next year after four years. Let’s remember Shah Rukh Khan’s head massage of Bhuvan Bam, a prominent YouTuber. Correct!

Bhuvan Bam said Baradwaj Rangan that SRK massaged his head while promoting Zero on his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines. Bhuvan stated, “I was sweating, I had just removed the Titu wig and I had really long hair, and I didn’t know how to go about it. It was impromptu and it was also the first episode of Titu Talks and Titu Mama as a character was just a month old. I was figuring out how to bring out the character and somehow we got Shah Rukh sir on the first episode. I was like how are we going to do this?”

He added, “I’ve never asked people to subscribe. I thought this is the right opportunity to tell him to subscribe and why not with a massage.”

He said, “So I asked if I could sit between his legs and ask him to say ‘Subscribe to Bhuvan’s channel’ But then he went on with it, and it kept going on for a while till he finally said, ‘We’re done now’.”

Shah Rukh Khan has three upcoming films. He stars in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also possesses Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

