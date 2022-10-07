Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the most well-known star kids.

Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the most well-known star kids. She is the granddaughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She keeps giving her fans glimpses of her daily life on Instagram. Even though Navya doesn’t work in show business, she gets everyone’s attention. When her podcast, What the Hell Navya, came out recently, it got a lot of attention. Her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, were with her.

Navya recently told an entertainment website that she was really excited to try something new. She told them that her mother and grandmother were also eager to work with her. She also talked about her podcast and said that the three women will talk about being financially independent, love, relationships, women’s health, and how important it is to have female friends.

Star youngster revealed her acting dreams to the Indian Express. Her brother Agastya Nanda will debut in The Archies. Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor will also debut. People expected Navya would follow in the footsteps of her grandfather Big B, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan. But Navya has none. She constantly telling folks she’s an entrepreneur. She clarified that she won’t be entering Hollywood, a dream for many.

Navya runs an online healthcare platform for women to close India’s gender gap. Navya was recently seen with her granddad. She discussed menstruation with him during the occasion. stated “I’m on stage with my granddad discussing periods, which is development. The fact that we’re here on a stage with many people watching us and talking openly about menstruation indicates we’ve grown as women and as a country.”

