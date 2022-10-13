Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Will Harry, Meghan attend King Charles’ coronation?

Will Harry, Meghan attend King Charles’ coronation?

Articles
Advertisement
Will Harry, Meghan attend King Charles’ coronation?

Will Harry, Meghan attend King Charles coronation?

Advertisement
  • Kinsey Schofield believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited to the coronation of King Charles III in 2023.
  • “Somehow they keep getting invitations despite their destructive behaviour,” says the royal expert.
  • The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London.
Advertisement

The likelihood that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited to King Charles’ coronation is discussed by royal analysts.

According to the reports, royal analyst and journalist Kinsey Schofield gave these comments.

According to the expert, “Harry and Meghan will be invited,” especially since “Somehow they keep getting invitations despite their destructive behaviour.”

This assertion came only days after Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles’ coronation plans, saying, “Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday, May 6 2023.”

“The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

“The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort.”

Advertisement

“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

Also Read

Harry, Meghan sought discrimination to weaponize against Firm
Harry, Meghan sought discrimination to weaponize against Firm

The critic claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking for...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Iqra Aziz gorgeous pictures with her adorable sisters
Iqra Aziz gorgeous pictures with her adorable sisters
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, ‘burning their careers alive’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, ‘burning their careers alive’
Nick Jonas was concerned that premature baby Malti wouldn't
Nick Jonas was concerned that premature baby Malti wouldn't "make it"
Meghan Markle's half-sister made a new dig at Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's half-sister made a new dig at Prince Harry
Freiha Altaf’s Son Turhan James beautiful wedding pictures
Freiha Altaf’s Son Turhan James beautiful wedding pictures
BAFTA release the complete award nominations list
BAFTA release the complete award nominations list
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story