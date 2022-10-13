Will Harry, Meghan attend King Charles’ coronation?

Kinsey Schofield believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited to the coronation of King Charles III in 2023.

“Somehow they keep getting invitations despite their destructive behaviour,” says the royal expert.

The likelihood that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited to King Charles’ coronation is discussed by royal analysts.

According to the reports, royal analyst and journalist Kinsey Schofield gave these comments.

According to the expert, “Harry and Meghan will be invited,” especially since “Somehow they keep getting invitations despite their destructive behaviour.”

This assertion came only days after Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles’ coronation plans, saying, “Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday, May 6 2023.”

“The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

“The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort.”

“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

